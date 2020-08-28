GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYNola is 5 months old. She can be a little shy at first, but she has gotten a lot better. She loves to play with all of the toys. Once you get to know Nola, she is a super sweet and fun girl.
Radish is a very cute and sweet little boy. He was born on April 30, 2020. He loves to play.
To meet Nola or Radish, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCASapphire is a 3-year-old Pit Bull/Terrier mix who is a total sweetheart. She is a great listener, loves to run and is obsessed with a good ball/toy.
Lulu is a 1-year-old girl who is a fancy feline with a laid-back personality. Once she’s comfortable, she’s not leaving! She’s looking for a nice lap to spend her days on.
To meet Sapphire or Lulu, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYReba is a 2-year-old Retriever mix who was originally found as a stray in the south. She is an all-around, fun-loving girl! Reba is good with other dogs and children. She can be a bit protective over her food. Reba has an old hind-leg injury, but it doesn’t seem to slow her down.
Crab Rangoon is silly, playful and a great kitten. He always purrs when held.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSJulius and Felix are double double ginger brothers! They are 4 months old. Email justusfa@gmail.com for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Sweet Nancy is a playful kitten ready to be adopted into a loving home. She loves children.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.