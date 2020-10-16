GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYCharlie Brown is a cute little Chihuahua. He is around 5 years old and was surrendered to the shelter due to him not getting along with the other dog in the house. Charlie Brown will melt your heart. He is normally smiling and his tail is wagging. He would make a great companion. Charlie Brown would do best in a home with no children and no other pets.
Queenie is a 7-year-old cat who is declawed in the front. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner going into a nursing home. She is a little overweight. Queenie is a sweet and funny girl who would make a good companion for someone. She would do best in a home with no children and no other pets.
To meet Queenie or Charlie Brown, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAChloe loves to love on people. She is a sweet girl and wants nothing to be next to someone. Chloe would make a great, loving addition to any home.
Robin is a fluffy kitty who is as sweet as they come. She is cuddly and just wants some love back.
To meet these cuties, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYAmy is a southern charm. She is a 7-month-old Labrador/PIt Bull who is the most fun dog at the shelter. Amy is a typical puppy who loves to play and explore.
Carrot is inquisitive and playful, with a special fondness for hide and seek. She can’t wait to have a home to explore.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEZues is a little more laid back than his brother, Zeke. He is shy at first, but quickly warms up once someone starts to pet him. He likes to crawl on laps and give kisses. Zues loves the laser toy and lots of treats. He is great with other cats and would be fine with a calm dog.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSMeadow is a 9-10-month-old girl who gets along with other cats and dogs. She is sweet and loves to follow people around.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.