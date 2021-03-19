Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Kai is a Mastiff/Boxer mix who is 3 years old. Kai was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner moving. He is a super sweet and loving dog. Kai does get along with cats and other dogs. Kai is a big strong boy needs to go to a home with no children.
Sybil is a beautiful 3-year-old Tortoiseshell cat. Sybil has been at the shelter since November and she would love a home. She is a sweet, fun, and loving girl. Sybil likes to be petted and brushed. Sybil is quite a character who is very entertaining.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAMickey is 3 years old and a good luck charm! He came in with his friend Sippy.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYJordan is new to the shelter and a little nervous, but very inquisitive! He likes to play with feather toys and hopes he gets a home with lots of them. He is sweet at heart and would do well with a patient, loving family to teach him all the good things in life.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUENala is a kitty looking for her furever home!
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSPatches is available for adoption with her brother, Peter. They are 7 months old and very sweet and friendly. Patches hopes to find a home with her brother. She is quite the talker and great with other cats.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.