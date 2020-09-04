GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Bo is a fun-loving little guy who has lots of energy. He was born on May 26, 2020 at the shelter.
Luke is a fun and cute little guy who has lots of energy. He was born on May 26, 2020 at the shelter.
To meet Bo or Luke, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCARegie is a big-eared Beagle mix who has lots of love to give!
Bristol is 3 months old and is one of the cutest chicks around. She has lots of love to give to her new family.
To meet Regie or Bristol, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYQuincy was found as a stray and is a 2-3-year-old Hound mix. Quincey is all about play time and playing with as many toys as possible. He is a fast learner and already knows sit, stay and “leave it.” Quincey should be in an only-dog home.
Number is a sweet, stunning girl who is a winner. She would love a nice window seat, some humans for company and a little playtime.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSLady Daphne is 5 months old, super sweet and lovable. She is great with other cats and dogs. Email justusfa@gmail.com for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEPoppy is a soft, pretty girl who will steal her new family’s heart.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.