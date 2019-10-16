GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYOtis is a 3-year-old Schnauzer/Poodle mix. He is an adorable, sweet and happy liittle guy. Otis enjoys walks, playing fetch and car rides. He can be protective of his owner.
Anastasia is a beautiful, dark gray kitten. She is very sweet and loving. Anastasia loves attention and enjoys playing with toys and the other cats.
To meet Otis or Anastasia, stop by the shelter at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCARadar is a 2-year-old Blue Heeler mix who knows how to sit, shake and love people. He has never been around other dogs or cats, so he would need tested. He doesn’t care for smaller children, but could be tested with older ones.
Shawn is a super playful 3-month-old boy who is very curious! He is not afraid of anything. Shawn loves to snuggle with another playmate on a human’s lap.
To meet Radar or Shawn, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYLady is a 1-year-old Hound mix. This sweet girl is an absolute love. She adores people and loves to give kisses. She is playful and loves going for walks. She would do best in a home without small children.
Scooter is the life of the party! He is very playful, but also sweet and loves to purr. He can’t wait for lots of playmates in his furever home.
Stop by the shelter to visit Lady or Scooter at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Quigley is a 3-month-old little boy looking for his furever home. Ophelia is a 3-month-old female looking for the same. Contact justusfta@gmail.com for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
AND ADOPTIONSClyde is a friendly boy who is good with children and other cats. However, Clyde is not a fan of dogs. To learn more about him, contact willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.