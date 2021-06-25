Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYJughead is a cute and fun little guy who was born April 7, 2021.
Veronica, a sweet and playful kitty, was also born April 7, 2021.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCACorey is a super friendly cat who is ready to find his furever home! He doesn’t seem to like other cats. He is read to explore a home and eat some treats!
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ANIMAL MATTERS OF CLEARFIELD COUNTYThis is Stubby. He is a 2-year-old boy who is a whopping 15 pounds! He had his tail amputated due to an injury after being rescued in Ridgway. Stubby is very friendly and loves to play and cuddle.
Anyone interested can contact Tyler with AMOCC at 814-496-5893.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYBrian is around 2 years old. The way to his heart is through food! Brian loves canned food. He is a laid-back fella who would do well in just about any home. He would need tested with dogs.
Todd is a 3-year-old Bulldog mix who came from a southern shelter. He has a sad story. Todd was owned by someone who rarely interacted with him. He seems to get along well with other dogs who are calm like him. He and his sister played very well at ECHS together. It is recommended Todd go to a patient home without young children. He will need time to adjust.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEArchie is a kitten who is ready for his furever home!
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSKiki is a 10-month-old sweet and loving boy who gets along with children and other cats. He tolerates dogs, but does grumble at them. Kiki is beautiful, and would require regular brushing. He is litter trained and likes his pan kept clean.
If interested, email justusfta@gmail.com.