GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYLoretta is a beautiful hound dog who is around 4 years old. Loretta is a big sweetheart who is quite a character. She loves to go for walks and sniff around. Loretta also enjoys playing with toys.
Catrina is a 7-year-old beautiful cat who loves attention and being brushed. She can be a lovebug.
To meet Loretta or Catrina, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAShania is a 3-month-old kitty looking for her furever home.
Kimber is a 6-year-old German Shepherd mix who is ready to find a family of her own!
To meet Shania or Kimber, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYHoudini came from an overcrowding situation. She is estimated to be around 3 or 4 years old. She was very scared at first, and is slowly learning to trust people again. She will need a patient home. Once she does come around, she is the sweetest little lady who loves to just snuggle. She would do best in a home without children.
Norman is a big fellow with a big personality! He is almost 2 years old and ready to move into a place of his own. Norman’s favorite activities include window watching, playing, relaxing and being sneaky when he doesn’t want to go in his house for the night. Norman would likely prefer being your one and only.
Stop by the shelter to visit Houdini or Norman at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUERio is a friendly girl who loves being loved! She is good with cats and children. Apply at purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com or share her post on Facebook.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Stefan is a 5-month-old boy who is great with other cats, but would need tested with dogs. He is a little more reserved, but once he opens up, he’s very sweet. He purrs when held, and would make a great companion for another cat. To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.