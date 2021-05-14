Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Davina is a beautiful and nice girl. She is estimated to be a little over 1 year old. She came to the shelter as a stray.
Sterling was born at the shelter on Feb. 17, 2021. She has lots of energy and loves to play and explore.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAMolly is a loving girl who likes to sit on your lap. She is interested in toys, but mostly just wants attention. She has a lot of love to give.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYVans is 8 months old. She was found as a stray, feral kitten. Shelter staff and volunteers have worked with her on socialization and confidence, but she is still very fearful. Vans would need a patient family who is willing to work with her. She seems to come out of her shell a bit more around other cats.
Tommie is a 10-year-old girl who is having a rough time at the shelter. She is very scared and unsure of herself, despite staff keeping her comfortable. Tommie isn’t very social, and would need a calm home where she can do her own thing until she remembers how to be a cat again.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEBrooke is a kitty looking for her furever home.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.