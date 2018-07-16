GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Cookie is a 5-year-old Pug mix. She can be shy at first but is a sweet and spunky little girl.
Clara came to the shelter as a stray. She is a very sweet and loving cat who likes to be held. Clara likes to look out the window and take naps in her bed.
To meet Cookie or Clara, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Milo is a 10-year-old Cocker Spaniel/Retriever mix. He may be 10 years old, but don’t let that fool you. He’s full of energy! He has never been around children, but likes other cats and dogs. Whoever said you can’t teach an old dog new tricks was wrong... He know how to sit and like to learn new things.
Love is a 15-year-old beautiful Bengal. Her perfect home would have someone who’s looking for a lap cat and cuddle buddy. She loves attention and catnip. Love is one-of-a-kind, exotic and very sweet. She’s looking for her purrfect forever retirement home for the remainder of her years.
To meet Milo or Love, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Eve is a 2-year-old Pitbull mix. She joined the shelter as a stray. Eve adores people and soaks up attention like a sponge. She walks well on leash, which made her a quick favorite among volunteer dog walkers. Eve prefers to be the only baby in the house, and would do best in a home without small children.
Baxter is a 2-year-old male who came to the shelter as a stray. His frostbitten say he lived a pretty hard life before coming to the shelter, but with some care and lots of love, he has made a full recovery and is now ready to find his forever home. Being a lover of forehead scratches, Baxter loves everyone. His calm personality and patient nature would make him the perfect addition to any family.
Stop by the shelter to visit Eve or Baxter at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Marys on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
