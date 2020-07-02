GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Petey is a 14-year-old Poodle who still has spunk. Petey is quite a character who enjoys being around people. He enjoys going on walks, hanging out and taking naps in his doggy bed. Petey would do best as the only pet and in a home with no children. Petey has medication that he takes daily and will be on for the rest of his life. He is a real sweet boy who will melt your heart.
Farley is a sweet and playful little guy.
The shelter is still not fully open. At this time, people can call to arrange an appointment to meet an animal at 375-0505. Watch the GHS Facebook page for any updates.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCALayla is an 8-year-old Norwegian Elkhound/Shepherd mix who is a quiet girl. She is very sweet and loves to be loved.
Zuzu was pretty shy when she first came to the shelter, but now she has come out of her shell. Zuzu loves to run around and play with toys and the other cats.
For more information on Layla or Zuzu, call 814-765-2220.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYCorky is a special needs dog who has wobbler’s disease. He needs a little extra attention and help urinating.
Hallie is an 8-month-old tabby who is sure to make you smile. She is silly, playful, friendly and joyful.
Visit Corky or Hallie by appointment at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSBoo is a 5-year-old boy who is grieving the loss of his owners and would love to find a forever home again. Boo loves head and belly rubs and doesn’t mind being held. He would prefer a quieter home and is good with other cats.
To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEAubrey is the most laid-back kitten in her litter. She looks after the others, her foster mom said.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY AND ADOPTIONSJellybean has a long, soft coat. She is 6 years old and really needs a home of her own. Jellybean is good with other cats, dogs, people and well-behaved children. She’s affectionate and loves sitting on laps. Email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com for an adoption application.