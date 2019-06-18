GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Rigley is a spunky little Chihuahua who is 3 years old. Rigley’s owner fell ill so he was surrendered to the shelter. He is very playful and loves to go for walks. Rigley is a very charming little dog.
Sasha is a very delightful girl who is 1 year old. She is sweet and gentle. Sasha loves to play, look out the window, and taking naps in the cat tree.
To meet Rigley or Sasha, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Katie is a sweet girl who can be a little shy at first, but once she gets used to you, she comes around. She loves to spend time outside and go for walks!
Athena is a typical 1-year-old kitty who loves to run and play. She also is a fan of belly rubs.
To meet Katie or Athena, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Patches is a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix. She can be a little shy of strangers, but then becomes a party girl when she warms up to you. She loves playing and going for walks. She can always be found right by your side, ready for her next adventure.
Claw-dia is the queen of the castle! She is a more independent girl, but does get along with some other kitties if she likes them. Her favorite past time is soaking up the sun in the catio on nice days, but she might stay in and play on a rainy day.
Stop by the shelter to visit Patches or Claw-dia at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.