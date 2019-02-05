GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Chloe is a 2-year-old St. Bernard. She is a very sweet and gentle dog. She likes to be around people and is good with other dogs. Chloe can be a little shy at first. She enjoys going for walks and knows some commands.
Elizabeth is 2 years old. She is a very nice and calm cat. Elizabeth enjoys being petted and being held. She likes taking naps on comfy chairs and looking out the window.
To meet Chloe or Elizabeth, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Liesle is a 4-year-old Rottweiler mix who was brought to the shelter when her owner moved. She may be a big girl, but don’t let that fool you — she has a heart of gold. Liesle can be shy at first, but will make you fall in love with her once you get to know her. She’d do best in a home without small children.
Jupiter is part of a trio of three cats who were brought to the shelter. She is good with other cats, but has never been around dogs or children. She can be shy at first, but just needs you to spend a little time with her!
To meet Liesle or Jupiter, stop by 275 21stSt. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Franklyn is one special fellow. Aside from his stunning personality and beautiful ginger coat, he has extra toes to boot! In fact, each paw has a couple extra! It’s just more of him to love. He loves snack and ear scratches, so stop by for a visit.
Delilah is a 2-year-old PitBull mix. She was found as a stray in May of 2018. This sweet girl isn’t always sure of strangers, but once she gets to know you, she’s the life of the party. She loves to play and adores going for walks. She is very treat-motivated and walks well on a leash.
Stop by the shelter to visit Delilah or Franklyn at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
