Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYFred is a handsome 3-year-old Dachshund mix. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. He enjoys playing and going for walks. It is recommended that Fred go to a home with no small children.
Joy is around 2 years old. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. She is a super sweet, gentle, and loving girl who loves to be petted and brushed. Joy would love a home.
To meet these cuties, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAGerald is a 1-year-old boy who loves food and attention.
To meet him, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYShamrock is excited to meet you. He loves to play and be near people.
Thunder is a 3-year-old Labrador mix who is as sweet as they come. Thunder has food allergies, which makes his hair and skin a little rough, but he is now on a better diet and medication, looking better every day. Thunder is an all-around great dog who would do well in about any home. He enjoys walks and snuggles.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUELola is a 2-year-old tabby who is super sweet. She is not big into toys and just wants to sit on someone’s lap. She loves cozy blankets and laying next to the heater. Lola needs to go to a home with no other cats.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSScarlet is a 4-month0old kitten who purrs loudly and loves to cuddle and play. She is good with other cats.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.