GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYChelsey is a 3-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix. She is a sweet and loving little girl who enjoys going for walks. She would do best in a quiet home with no small children.
Sammy is a nice cat. Sammy was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner passing away. He enjoys taking naps in the cat tree and looking out the window. One of Sammy’s favorite toys is a little mouse toy — he loves to bat it under the door a wait for someone to bat it back to him.
To meet Chelsey or Sammy, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAMiracle is a Terrier/Pit Bull mix who is a sweet, and sometimes shy, girl. She likes to go for walks and eat treats, as well as give kisses and flaunt her silly personality.
Opie is a 2-year-old boy who loves head scratches. He is super sweet and loves to play with toys. There is never a dull moment with Opie!
To meet Miracle or Opie, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYHomer is a Treeing Walker Coonhound who was brought to the ECHS after he and his sister were found as strays. He is very gentle and walks well on a leash. Homer loves to be outside and is a super sweet, outgoing boy. He does well with other dogs.
Bianca has dazzling green eyes. She likes to explore, nap and eat kitty snacks.
Stop by the shelter to visit Homer or Bianca at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSEcho is a little over 2 years old. She is very energetic and needs an owner with time and patience so she can learn basic obedience training. Echo is housebroken and loves people. She is currently living with another dog and a child.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE Tilly is around 12 weeks old. She is a bit more reserved than her brother, Toby, who is a wild man! They are in foster care together. She is now starting to realize she is safe and will be loved forever. Apply at purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com. Visit the PPCR Facebook page for more information.