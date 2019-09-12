GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYJill is a cute little 3-year-old Beagle who came to the shelter as a stray. Jill is a very energetic girl. She loves people and walks.
Princess is a calico cat who can come off a little shy at first, but she is a friendly little girl. Princess loves to cuddle. She is declawed in the front.
To meet Jill or Princess, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Rory and Lorelai are the best friends any kitties could be! They do everything together and are two peas in a pod. The kitties tend to be shy in new environments but that fades once they adjust.
Diesel is a 6-year-old Boxer mix who still has a lot of love left to give. He can be a powerhouse sometimes, but loves attention! He would need tested with other dogs, children and cats.
To meet Rory or Diesel, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYBuzz Lightyear is ready to love you — to infinity, and beyond! This little guy is silly and can’t help but steal hearts.
Jif is a 1-year-old Shepherd/Boxer mix. She is a sweet girl who can be a little shy of strangers, but once she warms up to you, she’s a gentle giant who adores attention. Jif walks well on a leash and would do best in a home with no small children.
Stop by the shelter to visit Buzz Lightyear or at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
AND ADOPTIONSFritzie is super friendly and adorable. He loves to be picked up and cuddled. He gets along great with other cats and dogs.
For more information, call 814-849-7466 or visit the WRS Facebook page.