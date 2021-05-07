Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Lionel is 10 months old. He is a handsome and very friendly cat who loves to play.
Sapphire was born at the shelter on February 17, 2021. She has lots of energy. She loves to play and explore.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAOrion is a 4-year-old Labrador mix who shines above the rest. He is a great guy and 80 pounds of pure light.
Emma is a girl who absolutely loves attention. She loves belly rubs and toys. Emma would love a home with treats and love.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYOdin is a 1-year-old Shepherd/Retriever mix who is from a shelter in South Carolina. This handsome boy can sometimes be wary of strangers, especially men, and new situations, but he warms up quickly with a little bit of time and treats. Odin is a go-getter who adores playtime and walks. He would do best in a home without other dogs, cats or young children.
Jimmy is a 10-month-old Terrier mix transferred from another shelter due to an overpopulation issue. This boy is beyond perfect. He is cuddly, playful and super cute. Jimmy enjoys the company of most other dogs, and has never met a human he hasn’t loved.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUENala is a sweet ginger girl looking for her furrever home with humans to love.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.