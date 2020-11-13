Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYPetey is a 14-year-old Poodle who still has spunk! Petey enjoys being around people, going for walks and taking naps in his doggy bed. Petey would do best as the only pet in a home with no children. Petey takes apoquel medication daily. He is a sweet boy, but can sometimes be moody, and will need someone patient.
Taco is a handsome 1-year-old boy who loves attention, playing and looking out the window.
To meet these cuties, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCABoo Boo is a Terrier mix who is full of energy. He is looking for someone to play with him all day, every day.
Misty is a 5-month-old girl who is ready to play. She is a very sweet kitty.
To meet Boo Boo or Misty, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYLaura is a 4-year-old pretty cat looking for her furever home.
Peggy is a 3-year-old dog who loves to go for walks and play outside. She is the life of the party. Peggy is not a fan of other dogs, so she would need to be queen of the castle.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEBernie is a polydactyl cat. He has extra toys and more to love! Bernie is fun, affectionate, likes to be held and playful.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSJumpy is a 3-month-old kitten who is super playful and purrs all the time. He likes to wake his person up in the morning with kisses and nudges. Jumpy is clingy and will follow his owner around everywhere.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.