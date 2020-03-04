GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYTaffy is a Terrier mix who is around 6 years old. She was sadly returned to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. Taffy is a good girl who might come off a little shy at first but she warms up quickly. She enjoys going for walks, car rides and taking naps in her doggy bed.
Hug Me is a playful and friendly little girl. She is 7 months old. Hug Me got her name because she likes to give hugs.
To meet Hug Me or Taffy, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Andy is a very handsome and loving boy who loves to give kisses. He would be a great pet!
Chuckie is 9 months old. Besides being cute, he would make a great addition to your family.
To meet Andy or Chuckie, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Ursula is a lover of the finer things in life — she enjoys a comfy bed, good food and doing as she pleases when she pleases. She is a pretty independent sort, preferring to interact on her own terms. She wouldn’t mind an easy-going roommate to dote on her for all of her days.
Shorty is a bucket of fun. He is an all-around great dog who gets along with children and other dogs. He loves to go for walks. Shorty would do best in a home without cats.
Stop by the shelter to visit Shorty or Ursula at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Francesca is a 6-month-old kitten who is very loving and patient. She has permanent corneal scarring from being in the wrong place at the wrong time — she got hit with a happy dog tail. Francesca is friendly will everyone she meets. She is good with other cats and dogs.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUECheddar Jr., AKA CJ, was begging to be let into several homes on two streets. His foster family says he is the most friendly, laid-back cat ever. CJ loves people and is calm around other cats and dogs. Apply at purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
& ADOPTIONSCasey is a 2-year-old girl who was removed from underneath piles of garbage in a hoarding situation in Punxsutawney. Help her find a home!
Email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com for an application.