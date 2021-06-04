Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Opal is a lovebug who is around 3 years old. She came to the shelter as a stray. Opal loves being petted and having attention. She will let you pick her up and carry her around.
Sparrow is 5 months old. She is a friendly little girl who enjoys exploring and playing.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAFrodo is a 1-year-old boy always up for an adventure. He needs someone to keep him happy and healthy!
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYRadish a 1-year-old Shepherd/Labrador mix who loves to explore and go for walks. He seems to get along with most dogs and has never met a stranger. Radish can be a little jumpy at times. He is the life of the party!
Strawberry. is a beauty. She loves to chase her brothers and sisters around the cat room. She is a bit unsure of new people, but with love and attention in a new home, she will see they are fun, too!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSBlossom is very sweet and friendly. She loves belly rubs, following people around and is good with other cats. If interested, email justusfta@gmail.com.