GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Lightning is a 4-year-old Terrier mix. He is a very nice dog who enjoys walks, playing with squeaky toys and playing fetch. Lightning loves to be around people. He is a fun-loving dog.
Pansey is a 7-year-old cat who was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner having to move into a nursing home. She is a sweet and gentle cat who likes to be petted and have some attention shown to her. She enjoys taking naps on comfy chairs and looking out the window.
To meet Lightning or Pansey, stop by the shelter at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Luna is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix. She was brought to the shelter because her owner had too many animals. She can be shy, but comes around! Cats and children are good, but she would need to be tested with dogs. She would need basic leash training.
Clark loves some one-on-one attention and chilling in his bed. He needs a second chance at a good home! Anyone who meets him will fall in love.
To meet Luna or Clark, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Princess is a 2-year-old Pug/Beagle mix. She enjoys going for walks and does well on a leash. She would make the perfect exercise partner! What’s more motivating than a wagging tail to keep you going, anyway? While Princess will make a wonderful companion for a very lucky family, she would do best in a home without small children.
Chester is one handsome 2-year-old fellow. He loves playtime and stretching out on the scratching board! He is a fun-loving kitty who can’t wait to have some new playmates, so stop by to see him!
Stop by the shelter to visit Princess or Chester at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.