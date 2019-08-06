GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYChloe is a 2-year-old St. Bernard who is extremely sweet and loving. She loves her squeaky toys, playing fetch and going for walks. Chloe loves people and gets along with other dogs. Chloe can be a runner, so we would prefer she went to a fenced in home and a home with no small children.
Spicy Meatball is 3 months old. She is a very sweet kitty who loves to play and explore the cat room. She has lots of energy, loves attention and will keep you entertained.
If you would like to meet Chloe or Spicy Meatball, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505 or visit www.gatewayhumanesociety.net.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Elton is a gentle giant. He is very smart and friendly and enjoys taking walks, going outside and being loved!
Dr. Ham is a 3-year-old boy looking for his furever home. He can be a little shy at first, and likes to be independent, but it doesn’t take him long to come around.
To meet Elton or Dr. Ham, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYNova is a 2-year-old American Bulldog mix. This funny girl has a soft spot for people! She enjoys going for walks, but much prefers cuddles. She is looking for a family to love her, and would do best in a home without small children.
Meet the handsome man, Moe! He came in with his buddies, Curly and Larry. Moe is a bit of a shy fellow, but once he trusts you, he is very sweet. He’d like a nice, quiet home with lots of ear rubs and kitty treats.
Stop by the shelter to visit Nova or Moe at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY & ADOPTIONSFrankie is a 2-year-old male cat who is neutered and up-to-date on all vaccinations. He is hoping to find a home to call his own. For more information, email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com or call 814-849-7466.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSDiesel is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier who is friendly and loves squeaky toys. He gets along with other dogs, but a “meet and greet” would be necessary. Diesel loves to go for car rides and walks. A home without cats is best.
Polly is not quite a year old yet. She is very unique and beyond sweet. She gets along with cats and dogs and loves attention.
For more information on Diesel or Polly, contact justusfta@gmail.com.