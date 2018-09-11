GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Brady is a Border Collie mix who came to the shelter as a stray. Brady is around 3-years-old. He is a really nice dog who loves to go for walks.
Maddie is around a year old. She can be shy at first, but after you spend some time with her, she'll warm up to you. She is a petite sweetheart.
If you would like to meet Brady or Maddie, please stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Tobias was out wandering around the Cooper Township area when he was picked up and brought to the shelter. He loves to run around and play with toys. When he isn't playing with his toy mouse, you can find him cuddling with anyone and everyone. If you're looking for a kindhearted, delightful cat, stop by and spend some time with him.
Chewy is still a young pup who loves to run and play. He has a unique coat and chin whiskers that tickle when he licks you! He enjoys bouncing around and chewing on toys and bones. He knows how to come, sit, paw and lay down, and is a very smart boy.
To meet Tobias or Chewy, stop by 275 21stSt. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Auto is a 5-month-old, medium-haired male kitty. He was found crying under a car at a local car dealership, hence the name Auto! He loves attention and is very playful. Auto gets along with other cats and dogs and would do best with a playmate. To meet Auto, contact Just Us for the Animals at justusfta@gmail.com.
