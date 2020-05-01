GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Socks is a Pit Bull mix who is around 1 year old. Socks came to the shelter as a stray. He is very sweet and loves to play with the squeaky toys. Socks needs some training walking on a leash.
Faith is a pretty little girl who is around 1 year old. She is a very friendly cat who loves to explore the cat room and play with toys.
The shelter is closed at this time. Follow GHS on Facebook for updates.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Savanna is 5 years old. She can be shy at first but then, very sweet. She would need tested with cats and children, and doesn’t do very well with other dogs.
Harley is 8 years old and is a sweet girl. She has plenty of love left to give.
For more information on Savanna or Harley at this time, call 814-765-2220.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Gizmo is a 5-6 year old terrier mix who came to ECHS after his owner passed away. He can come off shy at first but he sure warms up quickly. He does not like other dogs or children, so he needs to be the king of his own castle. Gizmo would make the perfect companion for any older individual who is looking for someone to love!
Violet is one very special kitty! She is about 2 years old and loves people. She can’t wait to make her new favorite person!
Visit Gizmo or Violet by appointment at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Jude is 4 months old. He loves to greet people when they walk in the door. He is very vocal and loves to purr when someone holds him. Jude is great with cats and dogs.
To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY & ADOPTIONS
Chloe has a long coat that she loves to have combed, and is super shiny and soft. Chloe is 6 years old and needs a home of her own. She is good with other cats, dogs, people and children. She loves to say “Meow.”
Email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com for an application.