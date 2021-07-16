Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dakota is a 10-year-old Jack Russel mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner went into a nursing home. Dakota is a sweet and loving girl who can be a lap dog. She enjoys taking naps in her doggy bed and going for walks. Dakota would love a quiet home with no small children.
Captain is a 3-year-old handsome boy who is a big, sweet and gentle cat. He enjoys looking out the window, exploring and playing with toys. Captain loves attention. He has lived at the shelter since February, and is ready for his furever home.
To meet these cuties, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYPigeon is just over 1 year old and she is quite striking! Pigeon is still adjusting to shelter life. She loves to snuggle in her blankets.
Remington is a 10-month-old Boxer/Carolina dog/Feist mix who came to the ECHS from the south. He loves squeaky toys and fetch. Remi would do well in a home with children or other dogs.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE CENTERGiovanni is a 7-year-old super sweet boy. He had severe stomatitis, but with medical support and removal of his teeth, he made a remarkable recovery.
Giovanni would need a diet of quality wet food. He still needs to gain weight and will need follow-up oral care.
To learn more, call 814-918-2032 or visit www.tricounty-arc.org.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAMolly is a 1-year-old Labrador/Mastiff mix who is on the go! She is a good girl and enjoys giving love to people. She is an extra-large pup.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD COUNTYLilly is a German Shepherd mix, possibly mixed with Corgi. She was just surrendered to Animals Matter at no fault to her owners. Lily will be in a foster home while she receives lots of love, her shots, some obedience training and will be spayed prior to adoption.
If interested, contact Tyler Bender at 814-496-5893.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUENellie is a young girl who is a real success story. She came to PPCR fearful of everything and shy, not letting anyone touch her. With the help of other rescue cats, Nellie has learned to trust people and morphed into a social butterfly. She is sweet, playful and loves attention. She purrs, licks and rubs against people now.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSDandelion is a 6-month-old sweet and lovable girl. She loves attention and doesn’t mind other cats or dogs. She is very talkative.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com for more information.