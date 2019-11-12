GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYLondon is handsome boy who came to the shelter as a stray. He is around 5 years old. London knows some basic commands. He is a sweet boy who enjoys going for walks and sniffing around.
Clara is 10 years old. She is a beautiful, calm and sweet Siamese mix cat. Clara was brought back to the shelter after her owner passed away.
To meet London or Clara, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCADandelion was a stray and now has a nice bed and toys to play with! However, she would like to have a family to call her own. Dandelion likes running around and having her head scratched.
Cami is a Doberman Pinscher mix who is a bit of a wild child. She is a sweet girl and loves to play. Cami also enjoys long walks. She would need tested with cats and children.
To meet Dandelion or Cami, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYBrandie is a 3-year-old Rat Terrier mix who was surrendered to the shelter due to an overcrowding situation. This pretty girl is very timid around strangers and new situations. Despite this, once she learns that you can be trusted she’s the perfect lap dog. She loves to cuddle and adores attention. She had never been leash-walked before coming to the shelter, but she improves as she is worked with.
Walter is a 4-month-old boy who is a little bit of a shy fellow, but very sweet. He likes to play with feather toys and get a few lovely ear scratches from his favorite humans. He can’t wait to have his own place to play all day and nap wherever he pleases!
Stop by the shelter to visit Brandy or Walter at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY AND ADOPTIONSGenie is friendly and loves attention. She is good with other cats, dogs and children. For more information, contact willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.