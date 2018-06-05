EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of an ongoing Pet of the Week series, featuring local shelter animals in need of a good home.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Tucker is a 7-year-old sweet and charming boy who came to the shelter as a stray. He gets along with most dogs. He has been at the shelter for five years and has calmed down since he arrived. Tucker just needs someone to give him love and attention and the home he has been waiting for.
Jewels is a 10-year-old female who was surrendered due to her owner having too many cats. She can be a little shy at first, but will warm up to you. Jewels loves attention and being brushed.
To meet Tucker or Jewels, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Ginger is a 2-year-old Pitbull mix who was an owner surrender. She has a heart of gold that match her gorgeous eyes and precious face. She would need basic command and leash training, and housebreaking. Ginger is looking for that special someone to show her she really is a princess!
Deputy Dan is a young buff tiger with a sweet-as-pie personality. He loves attention, snuggling and talking your ear off about his favorite treats. He has the biggest heart and will give you head boops all day long. If you’re looking for a sweet cat for your home, look no further!
To meet Ginger or Deputy Dan, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Hawk is a 2-year-old hound/Labrador mix. Hawk was an owner surrender and had a rough start to his life and is sometimes fearful of strangers, but has made a lot of progress since coming to the shelter. He needs a gentle hand and a little love to be the best dog he can be. Once he gets to know you, he is a gentle giant who loves attention and tasty treats.
West is a 2-year-old male who came to the shelter as a stray. He is a fun-loving guy who loves to explore with his buddies. He likes curling up by the window for a cat nap. West is looking for a forever home that shares his fun for love and naps!
Stop by the shelter to visit Hawk or West at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
