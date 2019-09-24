GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYWillie is a handsome Black Labrador/Pitbull mix. Willie had a rough life before the shelter. He was neglected and was severely underweight. He fought back and now is doing great. He is a very sweet and gentle dog who enjoys going for walks. Willie know some commands. He is a charming dog who will melt your heart. Willie deserves a chance at a happy life.
Louie is a little sweetheart. He is a gentle and delightful kitten. He loves to play with all the other kittens and toys.
To meet Willie or Louie, stop by the shelter at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAWoody is a 3-month-old who loves to play, pounce and be very cute. He would love to be your cowboy kitten and find his furever home.
Ginger is an 8-year-old Boxer mix who loves people. She tends not to like cats too much, but is good with other dogs. Ginger still has lots of energy, walks well on a leash.
To meet Woody or Ginger, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYAndie is a stunning girl with sparkling yellow eyes! She came to the shelter very frightened, but is slowly getting out of her comfort zone. She would do great in a quiet home.
Loyalty is a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix who was unable to stay in her former home because she didn’t get along with the cat. Loyalty can be shy when meeting new people, but once she warms up, she is super sweet and calm. She can be a puller when walking on a leash. Loyalty would do best in a home without small children.
Stop by the shelter to visit Ande or Loyalty at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
AND ADOPTIONSRusty is a 7-year-old Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix. He is house and crate trained. For more information, email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.
Rusty will be at the “Shoes for Paws” event at Shoe Sensation, 543 West Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney, Saturday, Sept. 28. WRSA will also be hosting a bake sale, basket raffle and clothing fundraiser, as well as a sloppy-joe combo lunch, with 100 percent of proceeds helping homeless animals in Jefferson County.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSCheddar is a sweet 4-month-old girl still waiting for her furever home. Cheddar is very loving and friendly. She’s also great with children, cats, dogs and even rabbits. Cheddar would be a great addition to any home. For more information, message the JUFTA Facebook page or contact justusfta@gmail.com.