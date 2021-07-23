Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYCoco is a Chihuahua mix who is 2 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Coco is a cute and very nice little boy. He can be an escape artist. Coco loves squeaky toys. He would do best in a home with no small children.
Maxwell is an adorable little kitten. He was born at the shelter on April 1, 2021. Maxwell has lots of energy and loves to play.
To meet these cuties, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEHagrid is a lovable best friend. He is FIV positive, but that won’t stop him from making someone very happy. He came to his foster home in rough shape. Hagrid’s eyes were matted shut and he had missing fur. Even in bad shape, he was positive and loving. Hagrid is affectionate and appreciative of a warm, loving home.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Roni loved to eat pepperoni while she was a stray. She also loves to cuddle. Roni came to the rescue with little kittens who are also up for adoption.
If interested, contact Tyler Bender at 814-496-5893.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYFinch is just over 2 years old and came from an overcrowding situation with several of his friends. He is just a little shy yet, but very sweet. Finch is up to date on all of his shots, neutered, and ready for that new home!
Pandora is a fun-loving southern gal who is a 3-year-old Shar-Pei mix. She is the life of the party and loves to go for walks and be around people. She is not picky about who her friends are, and likes other dogs.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE CENTERFiddle and Willie were surrendered to the shelter and are reportedly house-trained, up-to-date on shots and neutered. They are a bonded pair and will only be adopted together.
To learn more, call 814-918-2032 or visit www.tricounty-arc.org.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCARuger is a 4-year-old Labrador mix who has some odd quirks. He doesn’t like his toes being touched, and needs some extra help when someone clips his toe nails. He is also not fond of children. He is still an awesome little doggy who is sweet and cute.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.