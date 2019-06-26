GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Boo Boo is a handsome 5-year-old Shepard/Collie mix. He is a sweet dog with lots of energy. He enjoys going for walks and playing with his toys.
Polly came to the shelter as a stray. She is a younger cat with lots of energy. Polly is quite a character. She is very entertaining. Polly likes to be the boss, so she should probably be the only pet.
To meet Boo or Polly, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Peanut is a 12-year-old Jack Russell/Pug mix. She enjoys laying in a nice comfy bed. A lap would be much better, though. She enjoys a good walk here and there. She is looking for a home to spend her retirement. Stop by and visit her!
Miss Swan is a two-year-old girl who can be a little shy at first, but it doesn’t take her long to come around. If you’re looking for a quite independent cat that is as cute as a button, then you have come to the right place. Stop in and see Miss Swan!
To meet Peanut or Miss Swan, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Cara is a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd/Sheltie mix. She was brought to the shelter after being found as a stray. While we don’t know much about Cara’s history, we have learned that she’s an awesome pup. She adores people and loves to cuddle. She also gives wonderful kisses. She walks very well on a leash. Cara would do best in a home without small children.
Bambi is a fun-loving gal. She loves to play and explore out in the catio and doesn’t mind sharing her space with her other kitty friends. She is just a little bit shy, but is very nice. She can’t wait for a new playmate or two, so stop by and ask to meet her!
Stop by the shelter to visit Cara or Bambi at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.