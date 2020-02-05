GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYSir Charles is a handsome guy who is very calm, sweet and loving. He is a younger cat who is around 1 year old. Sir Charles loves to play and also enjoys being petted.
To meet Sir Charles, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Lemmy is a 4-year-old Terrier/American Staffordshire mix who would prefer to be in an only-pup household. She needs someone with a big heart to stop by and meet her and take her home.
Tommy loves a good ball to play with, especially ones with a bell in the middle. He is waiting for his furever home.
To meet Lemmy or Tommy, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE
SOCIETYZora is about 1 year old and ready to shine in her new home. She loves to love people and is not afraid to tell you about it. She is full of personality and spunk, so stop by to see her.
Angel is an 11-year-old Pit Bull mix who is a total sweetheart. Angel is completely blind and would need a patient person and help navigating new places. She does not get along well with other dogs, so she would need to be the only one.
Stop by the shelter to visit Zora or Angel at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEChance was taken in several weeks ago when he was dirty, hungry and covered in bite marks. With some good medical care and lots of love, he is now ready for his furever to begin. He loves attention, other cats and the indoor life.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com or message the PPCR Facebook page.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Buddha is about 8-9 months old. He is a special fella, since he fought hard to survive when he was rescued. Buddha is blind in his left eye, but he has been a healthy kitty for a while, and is ready for his furever home! He gets along well with dogs and other cats. For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.