Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Mya is a 4-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. She was surrendered due to someone in the household being allergic to her. She is a sweet and high-energy girl who is great with kids and other dogs. Mya loves squeaky toys.
Myla is a beautiful calico cat. She is 1 year old. Myla is cute and funny and likes to be on her person’s lap. She also likes to follow them around and is quite a character.
To meet these cuties, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEBrooke is a one-eyed tabby cat who has had a very tough life. She may not stand out like the tiny, fuzzy kittens, but her favorite thing in the world is being around people. Brooke has been in foster care for a whole year, and has not had one inquiry from a potential family. Brooke is the perfect pal to watch movies with on the couch. She loves to snuggle and share snacks. She is around 4-5 years old.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
ANIMALS MATTER
OF CLEARFIELD COUNTYLuna is 1 year old. She loves to cuddle. Her favorite thing is a fuzzy blanket –she sucks on them! She is very friendly with dogs, and has a sister named Issa in the rescue as well. They are best friends.
If interested, contact Tyler Bender at 814-496-5893.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYDaisy is a 1-year-old Labrador mix who is a sweetheart and gentle giant. Daisy is a lot of fun, and absolutely loves water –she will dance and roll in puddles and pools! Daisy also loves to cuddle. Daisy would do best in a home without other dogs or cats.
Almond is 2 years old and originally found as a stray when she was a kitten. She was returned to the shelter on July 4, 2021. Almond enjoys curling up on her bed inside of her pen and watching the other cats play. She is a couch potato and food lover who is now on a diet so she can lose a little weight.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL
RESCUE CENTERLilah is a sweet, friendly and adorable young girl. Lilah has raised her babies and is now ready for her forever home. To learn more, call 814-918-2032 or visit www.tricounty-arc.org.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAPickle is a Pit Bull mix who is a super sweet pup waiting for his family with a wiggly butt and smile on his face! He has a winning personality.
Karen is a sweet girl with a cool hairdo who is looking for her furever home.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSRikki is a 3-month-old kitten who is very sweet. She loves attention and purrs nonstop. Rikki is good with other cats. Email justusfta@gmail.com for more information.