GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Pepper is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter after getting hit by a car. He has healed up and is doing great. Pepper has lots of energy. He absolutely loves squeaky toys and sitting on laps. Pepper would do best as the only pet.
Cheeto is a delightful little guy. He is a sweet and laid-back kitten. Cheeto loves to play and hang out in the cat tree.
To meet Pepper or Cheeto, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Holiday is 3 months old and came in with her siblings Ralph and Clara. They like to cuddle with each other and take a nap after playing!
Andy is a 1-year-old Terrier, American Staffordshire mix who is a loving boy. Andy will put a smile on your face! He loves to do a wiggle dance and give kisses.
To meet Holiday or Andy, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Chuck and his brother were brought to the shelter after their owner passed away. Chuck has come a long way health-wise. He had a flea allergy and lost some of his hair, but it is growing back now. Chuck is a very sweet boy who just wants someone to love him. He has surgery scheduled to fix his cherry eye.
Frito is a fun-loving and independent tabby. She is the smallest of the litter, but that doesn't make her any less adventurous! She is happy playing all by herself or with her siblings.
Stop by the shelter to visit Chuck or Frito at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY AND ADOPTIONS
Nettles is an adorable cat who gets along with other cats and dogs if he is properly introduced to them. Nettles is around 5 or 6 years old.
For more information, email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Damon is a part of a litter with his brothers and sisters Elena, Stefan and Bonnie. They are 3 months old and fully vetted, microchipped and ready for their furever homes. They are great with other cats but would need eating with dogs. Damon is outgoing and likes snuggling with his sister Elena.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Dave is a very loving, handsome, middle-aged boy looking for his furever home! Dave spent a lifetime outside, and now he enjoys lounging with his family, and even tolerating dog kisses.
To apply for Dave or any PPCR cats, visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com and the Facebook page for updates.