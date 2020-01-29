GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Copper is an 8-year-old Labrador/Terrier mix. Copper came to the shelter due to her owner passing away. She is a very sweet dog with lots of love to give.
Sammy is 8 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Sammy is a very sweet cat who loves to cuddle.
To meet Marley or Autumn, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Radar is a 2-year-old Blue Heeler mix who knows how to sit, shake and love you! He has never been around other dogs or cats so he would need tested at the shelter. Radar would do best in a home without small children.
Bruno is one cool kitty. He is waiting on his soulmate to find him! Bruno is a golden star who would be great for any family.
To meet Radar or Bruno, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE
SOCIETY
Miss Kiki is a beautiful 2-year-old girl who enjoys a good ear scratch, but is also happy doing her own thing. She is really looking for a new roommate to hang out, watch a movie and eat snacks!
Ramona, a 6-year-old Labrador mix, was originally found as a stray and came to ECHS after she was pulled from another shelter. Ramona has been looked over time and time again. She loves to talk and will talk to anyone who will listen. She does well with other dogs, but she can be a little hyper for small children.
Stop by the shelter to visit Kiki or Ramona at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
AND ADOPTIONSAnnaBelle is a mini pig who is 5 years old and weighs 150 pounds. AnnaBelle is friendly with people, children, cats, goats, horses and other pigs. She is acclimated to the outdoors. To inquire about AnnaBelle, email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com or message the WRSA Facebook page.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSLarry is a 9-month-old boy who is neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, flea-treated and microchipped. He is a friendly boy and good with other cats and dogs. For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Elly is 16 weeks old and waiting for her furever home. She is fully vetted and spayed. For more information, visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com or message the Facebook page.