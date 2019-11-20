Gateway Humane SocietyBooker is a Beagle/Boxer mix with lots of energy. He was born on May 12, 2019. He is a happy boy who enjoys attention. Booker loves squeaky toys. Booker still needs some training.
Charlie Girl is a little over 1 year old. She came to the shelter as a stray. She is a spunky and beautiful little girl. She loves to play and explore the cat room.
To meet Booker or Charlie, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
Clearfield County SPCA
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month! Ginger is an 8-year-old girl who loves to run and go for walks. She is a very sweet big gal who gets along well with other dogs. Cats, not so much.
Charlie is a 1-year-old kitty with a heart of gold. He loves treats and attention!
To meet Charlie or Ginger, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
Elk County Humane
SocietyKira is a 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who was brought to the shelter after being found as a stray. This sweet girl is exactly that! She’s sweeter than honey and absolutely adores attention. Her personality is outgoing and fun-loving.
Ester is a 4-month-old girl who is the life of the party! She loves to play and can’t wait to find her furever home.
Stop by the shelter to visit Kira or Ester at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
Willow Run Sanctuary
and AdoptionsMeadow is very friendly and loves attention. She is good with other cats, dogs and children. For more information, contact willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.