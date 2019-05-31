GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dale is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix. He is a sweet, loving, energetic dog who enjoys playing with his toys and going for walks.
Miley is a 4-month-old kitten. She is a very entertaining and playful with lots of energy. She loves to play with all of the other kittens.
To meet Dale or Miley, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Ann is an 8-year-old Pug/Chihuahua mix. She is a real cuddler and loves laps and treats. She is a little shy right now, but will come around super quick! She would need cat-tested before adoption.
Danica is a pretty chill cat. She likes to give head boops and receive head rubs. She can be shy around new people, but just a little time with her goes a long way.
To meet Ann or Danica, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Mickey is a 2-year-old sweetheart. He enjoys nothing more than being in your company and having his ears scratched. Mickey would be very content purring on your lap in a nice little sunbeam on a calm summer’s day. Sound like the perfect pal? Stop by and meet him!
Patches is a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix who surrendered to the shelter by her original owner who could no longer afford to care for her. This sweet girl can be a little shy of strangers, but once she warms up to you, she becomes a total party girl. She loves going for walks and to play.
Stop by the shelter to visit Mickey or Patches at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.