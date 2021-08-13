Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Lily’s estimated age is around 5 years old, and it is estimated she is a cattle Dog mix. She is up-to-date on vaccines and dewormed, and is scheduled to be spayed. Lily is very friendly. She does well with cats, and is doing well with other dogs.
If interested, contact Tyler Bender at 814-496-5893.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUELouie is a sweet ginger boy looking for his furever family!
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYMaddie is a very cute, sweet and playful 4-month old puppy. She is a Hound mix. Maddie and her siblings were surrendered to the shelter after being found in a box on the road.
Taffy is a beautiful little kitten who is super sweet, friendly and playful. She is quite the character.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYLuna is a 1-year-old Boxer/Terrier mix who is a sweetie. She can be a little shy when she first meets someone, but she warms up quickly. Luna would do best in a home with no small dogs.
Vans has been at the shelter since Nov. 17, 2020. She started out as a completely feral kitten and is still very fearful. Because of this, she needs an extra patient family who will work with her and give her extra time to settle in. She seems to like being around other cats.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE CENTERBib is a loving sweetheart. Bib is around 10 years old, neutered, declawed and current on vaccines. Bib eats a special diet for kidney disease and takes medication for blood pressure.
To learn more, call 814-918-2032 or visit www.tricounty-arc.org.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAGunner is a 4-year-old Labrador mix who loves swimming pools, playing fetch and having fun. Gunner needs an active home. He likes to hike, fetch and play all day long. He would do better in a home with adults and possibly teenagers, no small children.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENTrixie is 8 months old and searching for a family to love her.
For more information, visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or call 814-389-7080.