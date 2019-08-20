GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYTye is a handsome Pit Bull mix. He came to the shelter from a situation where he was being neglected. Tye is a very sweet and lovable dog with lots of energy. He loves to play fetch and go for walks. He knows some tricks. Tye thinks he’s a lap dog.
Dan is a big guy who is 5 years old. He came to the shelter due to his owner passing away. Dan is declawed in the front. He is a sweet cat who enjoys being petted and brushed. Dan is overweight so he does need to lose a few pounds.
If you would like to meet Tye or Dan, stop by the shelter during open hours. Monday and Wednesday 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday noon-4 p.m. For more information, call the shelter at 814-375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Susanna is a 6-year-old Terrier mix who is set in her ways. She does not like other dogs, cats or children — she enjoys being the center of attention! Susanna needs leash and basic-command training. She also needs housebroken.
Benjamin is a 2-year-old boy who is always hungry! He can be quite loud and has a big personality. He also loves to snuggle.
To meet Susanna or Benjamin, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Sebastian is a sweet 1-year-old kitty who loves attention and to snuggle. He would do best in an only-cat home where he can have all of the attention. For more information, contact justusfta@gmail.com.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYHank is a 2-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer. He was brought to the shelter after being found as a stray. Hank loves the outdoors and exploring, as well as going for walks. He would be a perfect exercise partner!
Fred is a handsome 3-year-old boy who is sure to be your shadow. Once he gets to know you, he loves following you around! He is also a big fan of catnip.
Stop by the shelter to visit Hank or Fred at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.