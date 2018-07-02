GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Rosie is a 2-year-old Hound dog mix. She is very sweet and energetic. She likes to play with toys and go for walks.
Sammy is a 3-year-old sweet and lovable cat. He enjoys looking out the window and taking naps in his cat bed.
To meet Rosie or Sammy, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Gwen is about 10 months old. She loves to play fetch, jump on your lap, go for runs and chase little animals. She can be pretty loud, but she just needs to have the last bark! She is lots of fun and will steal your heart.
Bonnie is a grey and white beauty. She can be a bit shy at first, but is very loving as well. Once she trusts you, she will give you a head boop! Her favorite thing is when people give her fur coat some scratchies.
To meet Gwen or Bonnie, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Daisy is a 2-year-old Pitbull mix. She is a loving girl who loves to play outside.
Hunter is a 2-year-old boy who loves to cuddle — so much so that he’ll fall asleep on your lap. If you need extra love in your life, he’s your man!
Stop by the shelter to visit Daisy or Hunter at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.