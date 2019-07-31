GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Otis is a 3-year-old Schnauzer/Poodle mix. He is a sweet boy who enjoys walks, playing fetch and car rides. He can be protective of his owner. Otis would do best in a home with no small children.
Sabbath is a beautiful cat who is little more than 1 year old. Sabbath is a very sweet and loving girl. She loves to look out the window, taking naps in her cat bed, and play with her toys.
If you would like to meet Otis or Sabbath, please stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505 or visit www.gatewayhumanesociety.net.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Chloe is a 2-year-old girl looking for a great home. She loves taking a good nap and walks well on a leash. She has never been around dogs, cats or children before, but can be tested at the shelter.
Rowena is a sweet mama trying to raise her babies right! She enjoys playing with toys and cuddling on a nice lap. She loves attention and curling up on a nice soft blanket.
To meet Chloe or Rowena, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Porkchop is a 7-year-old Silky Terrier. Porkchop was surrendered by his original owner due to their health problems. This handsome guy is a perfect pup. He adores people and loves attention. He is on the more laid back side and doesn’t seem to be easily bothered. He walks very well on a leash.
Paprika was found as a stray with 4 young kittens. She is slowly adjusting to life in a shelter, but all the new people and experiences are still a little scary for her. She would love a nice calm home to feel safe and cared for to help her relax.
Stop by the shelter to visit Porkchop or Paprika at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY & ADOPTIONS
These two miniature ponies are available for adoption! Snickers (left) and Bucky are very sweet and easy to handle. For more information, email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com or call 814-849-7466.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Lennon is a 4-month-old kitten who came from a hoarding situation. He is very sweet, loving, outgoing and friendly. Lennon always greets you and purrs as soon as you give him attention! He’s good with other cats and dogs.
Cocoa is a 1-year-old gentle girl who is great with dogs, cats and children. She is still working on being housebroken, and can be a little shy with strangers, especially men. But, once she gets to know you, she is very lovable. Cocoa plays well with other dogs and loves children, car rides and exercise.
For more information on Lennon or Cocoa, contact justusfta@gmail.com.