Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYSophie is a southern bell who is 10 years old. She was found after being dumped by her previous owner, most likely because of her age and possible vision and hearing loss. Sophie is a giant sweetheart in a tiny body. She gets along well with other dogs and children.
Paloma is a 2-year-old girl who came to the shelter with 13 of her feline friends from an overcrowding situation. She is a sweet girl who is learning not all people are scary. Paloma would prefer an only-cat home.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE CENTEROdie has been with the rescue for more than 105 days now. He is still hoping for his furever family to come and get him! Odie is a 3-year-old Boxer/Pit Bull mix who doesn’t need toys or material things –just human affection. He needs to go to a home with no other dogs or cats and no small children.
Odie is house-trained, knows commands, is low-maintenance and can be left alone, walks well on a leash and is a quiet dog with a gentle demeanor.
To learn more about Odie, call 814-918-2032 or visit www.tricounty-arc.org.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Diamond is a beautiful little Calico girl who was born Feb. 17, 2021. She is a sweet and playful little girl with lots of energy.
Ruby is a beautiful grey and white kitten who was born at the shelter Feb. 17, 2021. She loves to play and explore.
To meet these cuties, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAZora is a Pit But mix who is searching far and wide for her new home. She is very happy –a little shy at first, but give her a little bit, and she will wiggle her way right into a person’s heart. Zora is house-trained and ready to roll.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD COUNTYJasmine is a 2-year-old Siberian Husky who was surrendered to AMOCC. She is going to a foster home, and will be available for adoption after working with a trainer, a veterinarian check, being spayed and some love from her foster parent.
If interested, contact Tyler Bender at 814-496-5893.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEKobe is named after Kobe Bryant. He will literally stand on his back legs and dribble a ball, his foster parent says! He loves to play with all toys. He is very high energy and loves to wrestle the other cats, and also loves dogs.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSMolly is 1 year old and lived on the streets until she was rescued. Molly raised her two babies and is now ready for a home of her own. She is incredibly loving and trusting, despite all of her hardships. Molly loves to play and is quite gentle with her claws. She loves the laser pointer! Molly would love a home of her own.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com for more information.