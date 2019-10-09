GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYTrudy is a Chihuahua/Sheltie mix puppy. She was born on July 2, 2019. Trudy is a delightful little girl. She loves to play and cuddle.
Steffi was born on June 14, 2019. Steffi enjoys playing with the other kitties and exploring the cat room. She is a sweet little girl.
To meet Trudy or Steffi, stop by the shelter at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Dixie is a 5-year-old Boxer mix who is good with cats and children, but would need tested with other dogs. She is a pretty well-mannered dog and walks well on a leash. She loves to curl up on the couch and have her belly rubbed!
Columbus is a 1-year-old boy who likes to be a little nosey! He is a fearless explorer of new things. Columbus is very sweet.
To meet Dixie or Columbus, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYHugo is a 5-year-old Rat Terrier who was surrendered to the shelter. This handsome guy knows what he likes — exploring! He loves roaming around outside smelling all there is to smell. He can be independent at times, but sometimes the cuddling mood will strike him. Hugo is sometimes protective over special treats and food, so special care should be taken when feeding him.
Pistachio is a 2-month-old orange tabby who is a fun-loving fellow. He likes to play with feathers, and can’t wait for his furever home.
Stop by the shelter to visit Hugo or Pistachio at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSCooper is an 8-year-old Labrador mix who is very friendly and loves attention. Cooper enjoys his toys, playing outside and car rides. He is on medication for seizures. Cooper is an amazing senior dog and deserves a chance to live out his golden years in a loving home with a family. Contact justusfta@gmail.com for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
AND ADOPTIONSCairo is a boy who is great with other cats, children and even other animals like ponies and chickens. He has been wonderfully socialized.
PeeWee is a Hackney pony gelding who is 6-10 years old. PeeWee has had training for driving and riding.
For more information on Cairo or PeeWee, contact willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.