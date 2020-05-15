GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYPercy is a Beagle who came to the shelter as a stray. He is around 2 years old. Percy is a happy boy who loves to go for walks and sniff around. He also enjoys playing with toys.
Stella is a sweet and gentle girl. She likes to be held and have attention. Stella has lots of love to give.
The shelter is closed at this time. Follow GHS on Facebook for updates.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAIsaac has been at the shelter for far too long. He is a bit of a ladies man and loves attention. He can be a bit of a loud mouth, but just wants you to notice him!
Duke is a 4-year-old Pit Bull/Terrier mix. He is a big boy who gets very excited — he loves to bark and talk and all of that good stuff. He is a royal, loyal companion.
For more information on Isaac or Duke at this time, call 814-765-2220.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYMuriel is 2 years old and has the most striking eyes and coat pattern. Her favorite time of day is snack time. The way to this girl’s heart is through her stomach (and definitely a few ear rubs too).
Dingo is all about having fun. He is a happy-go-lucky guy who loves people. His next home has to be free of small children. He does well with other dogs and love to go for walks.
Visit Muriel or Dingo by appointment at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSSquirrel is a 8-month-old kitty who is very sweet and loves everyone. Squirrel enjoys other cats, children and dogs. She loves to follow you around and deserves a home of her own.
To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEBoo is a beautiful girl who is around 2 or 3 years old and incredibly affectionate. She loves to be cuddled, brushed and pampered. She does fine with other cats and smaller dogs. Apply at https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.