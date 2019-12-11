GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYVegas is a lovable little guy. He is a 12-year-old Pug mix who was surrendered to the shelter due to his owners illness. Vegas will melt your heart.
Monica is a sweet, gentle and loving kitten. She enjoys exploring the cat room and playing.
To meet Vegas or Monica, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Kasey is a 7-year-old Terrier mix who is a little scared at the shelter. All he wants is a home for Christmas. Kasey likes to cuddle and go for small walks.
Natalie is an extra-special kitty looking for her furever home. She enjoys playing and cuddling up in a warm blanket. Come on by and visit her!
To meet Kasey or Natalie, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYPatches is a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix who was surrendered to the shelter by her original owner who could no longer afford to care for her. This sweet girl can be a little shy of strangers, but once she warms up to you, she becomes a total party girl. She loves going for walks and playing. She can always be found right by your side, ready for her next adventure.
Gemini is an adventurous soul. He loves to play, play, play! If he’s not attacking his favorite toy, he’s tussling with his almost twin brother, Scorpio. He is a sweet fellow looking for a happy place to call his own!
Stop by the shelter to visit Patches or Gemini at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
AND ADOPTIONSPeeWee is a Hackney pony gelding who is approximately 6-10 years old. PeeWee is fully vetted and ready for a new home. For more information, email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSLarry is a 9-month-old kitten who loves to be held once he gets to know you. He is good with other cats and dogs and loves to play.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.