GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
- Jack is an 11-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix. He came to the shelter due to his owner passing away. Jack is a super sweet and gentle dog. He might be a little older but he definitely still has spunk. This fun-loving guy would make someone a great companion.
- Thomas is a handsome cat who is 3 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner moving. Thomas is a super sweet boy who loves to be petted and brushed.
- Nola is a sweet and playful little girl. She was a little scared when she first arrived at the shelter, but is doing a lot better now. She loves playing with toys and her siblings.
- Halo is 3 months old, and she loves to play and explore. She has lots of energy and is an entertaining little girl.
To meet any of these animals, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
- Duke is an 8-year-old Labrador mix who needs lots of exercise! Everyone at the shelter loves Duke.
- Elvis is 5 years old and is a handsome and loving boy.
To meet Duke or Elvis, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
- Mack is a 3-year-old Boxer mix who is a busy boy. He is working on his manners. Mack loves going for walks. He would do best in a home where he is the only dog and with older children.
- Shamrock is excited to meet people! He is just under 1 year old. He loves to play and be near everyone.
Stop by the shelter to visit Mack or Shamrock at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
- Biggles is a 3-month-old sweet and friendly little girl. She loves to play and is good with other cats. Email justusfa@gmail.com for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUELucy is available for adoption with her brother, Liam. She is a playful and loving kitten. Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.