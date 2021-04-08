Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYKylee is a 4-year-old Lab mix who is a sweet and loving dog. She has lots of energy. Kylee loves to play with toys and fetch. She needs a little work with walking on a leash.
Captain is a 3-year-old handsome boy who came to the shelter as a stray. Captain is a big, sweet and gentle cat. He enjoys looking out the window, exploring the cat room and playing with toys. Captain loves attention — he will let you brush and pet him.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCANoel is a 6-year-old Chihuahua mix who loves to love people. She will sit on your lap, give you kisses and be your girl. She is 14 pounds of love!
Domino is super cuddly and loves attention. He is a handsome boy who also likes to talk.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYTerra is a southern gal searching for her furever home. She is a 4-year-old Beagle mix who is all about getting love from shelter staff. Terra loves to be around both adults and children. She also loves belly rubs and exploring on walks. She can be dog selective, so she should be in an only-dog home.
Alora is a 3-year-old sweet girl. She has an endearing habit of “happy growling” when she receives attention. Alora would love a home where she can be the center of attention, get lots of treats and take a nice nap in the sun.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Chino is a sweet boy still looking for his furever home. This long-haired handsome guy is looking for the purrfect family.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.