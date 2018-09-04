These furry companions are available for adoption from local animal shelters.
Gateway Humane Society
Greta is a senior rat terrier. She does have some vision problems, but this does not stop her — she gets around the shelter pretty well on her own. She likes to go outside for walks, she take naps in her doggy bed and treats. She is a very sweet girl. Greta qualifies for the GHS Senior-for-Senior Program.
Puff is a 5-month-old kitty. She had a eye injury when she came into the shelter, but can see just fine. Puff is a real sweetheart. She loves to play with the other kitties and toys.
If you would like to meet Greta or Puff, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
Clearfield County SPCA
Sauce and Tater are 9-year-old, medium-haired brothers who would love to find their furever home together. They are shy at first but very loving, and when they’re afraid, they curl up next to each other. These cats have amazing personalities and love being together.
Goldie is a 6-year-old Golden Retriever mix. She was brought to the shelter because her owner could no longer care for her. She can be shy at first, but once you get to know her, she’s a sweet dog. She’s never been around cats, children or other dogs, but can be tested at the shelter.
To meet Sauce and Tater or Goldie, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.