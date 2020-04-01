GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYMerlin is a 4-year-old Doxie/Heeler mix. He enjoys going for walks, loves attention and playing with squeaky toys. Merlin is always happy to see people. He would do best as a only pet.
Nakeeta is around 1 year old. She just arrived at the shelter and is still a little nervous. She likes to hide underneath her blankets. Nakeeta is a very sweet and loving girl. She likes to be petted and have attention shown to her.
To meet Merlin or Nakeeta, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCACora is a 7-month-old pretty girl looking for her furever home.
Butch is a tiny boy who is a little scared. He needs a new home where he can feel safe and sound. It might take him time to warm up, but he has a big heart.
To meet Cora or Butch, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
London is a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix who was rescued from a high-kill shelter in the south. London is the life of the party. She is a super nice girl who loves just about every new person she meets. She would do best in a home with no young children, teenagers or older would work best for her.
Bridget is about 2 years old, and she is as gorgeous as they come! Bridget enjoys chin scratches and exploring. She can’t wait for new adventures in her furever home.
Stop by the shelter to visit London or Bridget at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEOtis was saved when his elderly owner had to give him up. His foster family says he is a wonderful, calm and gentle cat with lots of love to give. Otis is neutered and declawed. PPCR believes he is a middle-aged cat. He does great with other pets and children.
Apply at purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com or share her post on Facebook.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSDaisy is a 1-year-old kitty who is very sweet and friendly. Daisy loves attention and sitting on your lap. She is great with other cats. To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.