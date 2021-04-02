Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYYeager is a 4-year-old Husky/Shepherd who has lots of energy. He loves to play with squeaky toys and play fetch. He is a fun and sweet dog. Yeager must be the only pet and in a house with no children.
Snickers is a beautiful 7-year-old cat who was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner moving. Snickers is a sweet and loving little girl. She loves attention, getting brushed and petted.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCARoseanna is very shy, but playful. She is 10 months old and looking for a nice, quiet furever home. She gets along with other cats, but is not too fond of dogs.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYOctober came to the shelter as a stray with her babies. Mama is ready for her new place! She is full of personality. October loves people and snacks, and definitely has some cattitude.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.