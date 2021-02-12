Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Mallow is a 2-year-old cat who was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. She is super friendly. Mallow loves people and attention.
Gidget is a senior cat. She is a super sweet and loving cat who would love a home. Gidget enjoys attention and can be a lap cat. She loves to take naps in her bed and looking out the window.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAPoppy is 4 months old and is sweet and playful. He loves to give hugs and kisses and is an affectionate cat.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYVans is 5 months old. She is very scared of people and will need a patient family. Vans likes toys and feathers.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEA caring local couple found Buddy on their deck and brought him in out of the cold. This friendly lap cat needs to be loved and cared for.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSMaestro is a 4-month-old kitten who is great with other cats and dogs. He purrs when he is picked up.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.