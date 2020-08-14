GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Buck is a handsome 6-year-old Pointer mix. Buck is a sweet and loving boy who enjoys going for walks and exploring. He knows some basic commands.
Carrot was born on April 30, 2020. He is a sweet and fun-loving little kitten. Carrot is quite a character.
To meet Carrot or Buck, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAHoss is a 3-year-old Terrier/PitBull mix who is sweet and gentle. Hoss loves to give kisses and would need an active family and big yard to run around in.
Cuddles is a 5-year-old girl who is looking for her furever home. She is a big cuddle bug.
To meet Hoss or Cuddles, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYSheila is a 2-year-old sweetheart who can be found rubbing against your leg and purring.
Lenny is a 4-year-old Beagle mix who was pulled from a high-kill shelter in the south and brought to ECHS. Lenny likes to be lazy and spend his days on the couch with people. He would love a “Netflix and chill” buddy. He would do best in an only-dog home, as he can be territorial.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSLarry is 4 months old and loves other cats, dogs and people. Email justusfa@gmail.com for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEGwen will snuggle on your lap and melt your heart. Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.